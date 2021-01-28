Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,313 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 200,403 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,625,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,186 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,423,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,298,903 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 851,254 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.87.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

