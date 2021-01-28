Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,130,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Waters by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 201,355 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 106,234 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,212,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 242,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,366,000 after purchasing an additional 103,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. KeyCorp began coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

NYSE WAT opened at $265.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.13. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $276.76.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.