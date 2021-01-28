Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 390.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,636 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,551,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,551,000 after acquiring an additional 148,902 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,100 shares of company stock worth $9,394,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $29.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

