Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 893 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,092.08 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,285.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,160.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,041.22. The company has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 695.60, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

