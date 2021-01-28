Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Meredith as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meredith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 59.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 221.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meredith in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $35.61.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $693.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.06 million. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

