Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after acquiring an additional 40,558 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,042,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $145,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,064,153.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,981 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $163.95 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $171.77. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.