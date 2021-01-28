Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after acquiring an additional 40,558 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,042,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $163.95 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $171.77. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.67.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
