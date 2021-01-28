Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,546,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,329,533,000 after buying an additional 93,578 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,762,000 after buying an additional 167,891 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,363,000 after buying an additional 194,134 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,367,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,313,000 after buying an additional 43,331 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $1,813,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,952,152.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,903 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $192.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.83. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $203.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

