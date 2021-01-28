Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 14,683 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,683 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after buying an additional 1,046,315 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,332,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after purchasing an additional 143,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after buying an additional 185,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 372,922 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $76.82 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $86.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.62.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,414 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,606. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

