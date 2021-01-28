Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 35,032 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,032 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 20.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 68,866 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,395,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,740,000 after buying an additional 159,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at about $2,153,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

