Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 5,031 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5,660.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 95.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,743 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $141.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.2144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

