Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 6,166 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 78.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at $47,068,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,778. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $187.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $226.97. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

