Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Up 10.4%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) rose 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $34.28. Approximately 4,076,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,718,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

PACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $18,586,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,587,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,242,750 shares of company stock worth $72,689,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

