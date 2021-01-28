Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.08 and last traded at $49.08. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) by 525.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.63% of Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

