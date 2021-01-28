Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) Trading 6.3% Higher

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 1,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnÃ¶Bar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

