PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

PACW stock opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

