PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) (LON:PAGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) (LON:PAGE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 429 ($5.60).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on shares of PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) in a research note on Thursday.

PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 448.20 ($5.86). 286,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,410. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 451.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 405.28. PageGroup plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4.33 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 490.60 ($6.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.88.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

