PageGroup plc (PAGE.L)’s (PAGE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) (LON:PAGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:PAGE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 448.20 ($5.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.88. PageGroup plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.33 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 490.60 ($6.41). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 451.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 405.28. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 30.08.

PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

