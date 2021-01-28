PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 356.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

