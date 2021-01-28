Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,998 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLTR opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $30,277,497.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $181,685,743.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $3,241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,302,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,483,049.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,703,544 shares of company stock valued at $81,261,633 in the last ninety days.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

