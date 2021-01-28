Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.10 and last traded at $35.66. 84,935,375 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 66,783,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $3,241,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,302,779 shares in the company, valued at $59,483,049.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,271,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,885,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,703,544 shares of company stock valued at $81,261,633.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $175,346,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $65,345,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $45,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

