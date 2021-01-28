Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Trading 5.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $365.00 to $385.00. The stock traded as high as $354.66 and last traded at $353.12. 1,587,854 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,075,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.17.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.38.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,766,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total transaction of $1,284,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,658,614.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,656 shares of company stock worth $51,353,212 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $94,102,000. Isomer Partners LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 533.3% during the third quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 190,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,502,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after acquiring an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,452,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 188,015 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,017,000 after purchasing an additional 70,894 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

