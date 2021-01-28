Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) shares rose 11.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $31.28. Approximately 8,427,191 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 3,762,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 106.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

