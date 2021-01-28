Panthera Resources PLC (PAT.L) (LON:PAT) Shares Gap Up to $22.00

Panthera Resources PLC (PAT.L) (LON:PAT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $23.00. Panthera Resources PLC (PAT.L) shares last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 73,650 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.58. The stock has a market cap of £20.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38.

About Panthera Resources PLC (PAT.L) (LON:PAT)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Panthera Resources PLC (PAT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panthera Resources PLC (PAT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.