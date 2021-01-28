Pantos (PAN) Price Tops $0.0393 on Exchanges

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. Pantos has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $69,517.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Pantos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00051853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00129450 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00272673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00068282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00066728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00037016 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,597,763 tokens. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

