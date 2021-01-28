Paparazzi One Day Volume Hits $730.00 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 76.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Paparazzi has traded down 80.2% against the dollar. One Paparazzi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $6,872.11 and approximately $730.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00049503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00124413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00261550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00065914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00063835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00326324 BTC.

Paparazzi Token Profile

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

Paparazzi Token Trading

Paparazzi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.