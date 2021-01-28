Parachute (PAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.01 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $137,497.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00044285 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005078 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 589,062,103 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute's official Twitter account is @

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

