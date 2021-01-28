Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $383.41

Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $383.41 and traded as high as $487.80. Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) shares last traded at $476.80, with a volume of 446,654 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 459.60 ($6.00).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 476.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 383.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a GBX 14.40 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)’s previous dividend of $14.20. Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.46%.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,904 shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £13,271.28 ($17,339.01).

About Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

