Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on POU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$4.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.28.

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) stock traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$6.31. 221,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.81 and a twelve month high of C$6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$846.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.27.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$138.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$39,982.61.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

