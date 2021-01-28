Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.59

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.59 and traded as high as $6.87. Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 373,861 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $303.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $62,862.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $49,557.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,733.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,414. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,848 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 269,112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,000,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 104,187 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 50,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.