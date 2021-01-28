PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKCOY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.10. 144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. PARK24 has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

PKCOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PARK24 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PARK24 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

