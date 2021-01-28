Parker-Hannifin (PH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 11.70-12.30 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $11.70-$12.30 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $249.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.96 and a 200 day moving average of $231.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $293.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

In related news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total value of $529,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

