Parkgene (GENE) Price Up 423.6% This Week

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 54.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Parkgene has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $224.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Parkgene has traded 423.6% higher against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00068360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.74 or 0.00860825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00050237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.67 or 0.04194882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017483 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

GENE is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

