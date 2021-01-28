Parkgene Tops One Day Volume of $224.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $224.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 413.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00076843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.33 or 0.00922002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.71 or 0.04381615 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.