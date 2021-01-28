PARSIQ (PRQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $146.25 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00004106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $146.25 million and $4.61 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00078788 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003128 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00012827 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,718,812 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

PARSIQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

