Particl Trading Up 1.4% This Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Particl has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $14,473.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Particl has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001914 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00016060 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,755,037 coins and its circulating supply is 9,719,756 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

