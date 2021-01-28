Patientory Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,061.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Patientory has a market cap of $692,050.44 and approximately $9,061.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Patientory has traded up 53.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.97 or 0.00897165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.16 or 0.04215430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017709 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.