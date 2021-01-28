Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PTZIF stock remained flat at $$24.15 during midday trading on Thursday. Patrizia has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15.

Patrizia Company Profile

PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets.

