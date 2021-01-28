Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.34 and last traded at $32.42. 1,648,169 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,035,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

In other Patterson Companies news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 356.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,885 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 308.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 48,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

