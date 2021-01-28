Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

