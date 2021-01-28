Pawtocol (UPI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Pawtocol has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $31,668.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pawtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pawtocol has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00124379 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00066647 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00263290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00064406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00330841 BTC.

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,432,287 tokens. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com . The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol

