PAX Gold Price Hits $1,852.63 (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. PAX Gold has a market cap of $111.46 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $1,852.63 or 0.05550905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00070358 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.32 or 0.00890851 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006032 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00052349 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.23 or 0.04279319 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014587 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017825 BTC.
PAX Gold Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “
PAX Gold Coin Trading
