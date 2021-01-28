PayBX (AXPR) Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Million

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. One PayBX token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00066255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.00869210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.15 or 0.04143082 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017697 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

PayBX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars.

