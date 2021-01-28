PAYCENT Hits Market Capitalization of $134,941.65 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $134,941.65 and $42.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00068323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.10 or 0.00858574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00049991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.47 or 0.04147276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017245 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

