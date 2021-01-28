Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 252.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

PAYX opened at $87.28 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Insiders have sold 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.