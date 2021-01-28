Payfair (PFR) Market Cap Hits $28,353.98

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. Payfair has a market capitalization of $28,353.98 and $550.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Payfair has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Payfair token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00075978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.03 or 0.00936064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00051788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.30 or 0.04442105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018191 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

