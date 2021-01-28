PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Boosted by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.4% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 143,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $229.94 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $254.39. The stock has a market cap of $269.42 billion, a PE ratio of 86.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.92 and a 200 day moving average of $204.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

