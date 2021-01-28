PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $229.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $269.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $254.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.53.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.