PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $10.86 on Thursday, hitting $240.80. 290,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,513,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.92 and its 200 day moving average is $204.46. The company has a market capitalization of $282.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.