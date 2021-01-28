Paytomat Trading 2% Higher This Week (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Paytomat has traded up 2% against the dollar. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $58,529.88 and $2,877.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00051853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00129450 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00272673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00068282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00066728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00037016 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

Paytomat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

