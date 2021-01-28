PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) dropped 13.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 13,303,227 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 8,221,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 38.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,129 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,552,000 after acquiring an additional 922,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 109.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 464,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

